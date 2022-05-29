wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Reveals When You’ll See the Black Adam Trailer, New AEW Road to Double or Nothing Clips, WWE Talking Smack Highlights

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Adam Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

– In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that the first trailer for Black Adam will be available on June 8.

He wrote: “The Throne of Black Adam

For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology – you understand the meaning and power of this throne.

I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has earned his right to take his sacred place on high.
His throne is a big deal.

So I always just sat my big ass at the steps and did my homework.

We finally filmed “the iconic moment” and what a moment it was.

World Premiere of the BLACK ADAM trailer drops JUNE 8TH

– AEW has released a new series of clips called ‘Road to Double or Nothing’, with RJ City driving around several AEW stars.

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack:

