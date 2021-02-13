wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Set for The Kelly Clarkson Show Next Week, The Varsity Blondes Join Kip Sabian & Sammy Guevara Vlog, Updated ROH TV Lineup

February 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be a guest on next Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson show. He will be on to promote the February debut of Young Rock on NBC.

– Kip Sabian released episode 6 of The Kip & Sammy Show. This week’s episode features The Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. You can check out that video below.

– Here’s the updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV:

* ROH Pure Champion & Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi vs. ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal & Wheeler Yuta & Rhett Titus
* Tony Deppen vs. LSG

