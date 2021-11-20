wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Surprises His Old High School Football Team, Impact Wrestling Programming Notes, Eric Young Set for UK Tour

November 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video showcasing a surprise he delivered to the football team of his former high school, McKinley High in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can check out that video from The Rock below.

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will be filming Wrestlehouse 2 content this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Also for Impact, the 2021 Knockouts Knockdown event will make its AXS TV debut on Thursday, December 2 at 3:00 pm EST. On that same date, Impact in 60 will showcase the Best of Rosemary. Also,

– Additionally, Impact’s Eric Young is set to be doing a UK tour starting in late January 2022 through mid-February:

