Various News: The Rock Surprises His Old High School Football Team, Impact Wrestling Programming Notes, Eric Young Set for UK Tour
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video showcasing a surprise he delivered to the football team of his former high school, McKinley High in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can check out that video from The Rock below.
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will be filming Wrestlehouse 2 content this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Also for Impact, the 2021 Knockouts Knockdown event will make its AXS TV debut on Thursday, December 2 at 3:00 pm EST. On that same date, Impact in 60 will showcase the Best of Rosemary. Also,
– Additionally, Impact’s Eric Young is set to be doing a UK tour starting in late January 2022 through mid-February:
ATTN: UK Promotions. Looking to be on that side of the pond from JAN 28th FEB 14th. Matches seminars and signings. Looking to fill it up! CONTACT @GaryRWard for all bookings and info! RT SHARE pic.twitter.com/EFct4zw4us
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) November 18, 2021
