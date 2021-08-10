wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock to Make Teremana Announcement This Week, Attitude Era Replica Tag Title Belts Available, Chelsea Green on Today’s Oral Sessions

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced today that he’s going to be making a big announcement for Teremana Tequila brand later this week.

The Rock wrote, “Mana Ohana, Big @Teremana announcement tomorrow!! Grateful to say that since we launched last March ~ Teremana Tequila has achieved the BIGGEST LAUNCH OF ANY SPIRIT EVER. On our way to becoming a rare 1MILLION CASE brand (in record time) Thank YOU!! ~ dj founder teremana.”

– Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is the guest on today’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. Here are the details and audio:

Chelsea Green goes from host to guest on Oral Sessions, joining Renee for a chat on manifesting goals, creating Hot Messes, and the freedom that comes from a fresh start. Plus, the two ladies share the experience of watching a loved one wrestle Nick Gage, and Chelsea reveals why her wrist keeps breaking all the time.

– Attitude Era replica titles for the WWF World Tag Team titles are now available at WWE Shop. You can check out a promotional clip for the new replica belts below:

