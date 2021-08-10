wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock to Make Teremana Announcement This Week, Attitude Era Replica Tag Title Belts Available, Chelsea Green on Today’s Oral Sessions
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced today that he’s going to be making a big announcement for Teremana Tequila brand later this week.
The Rock wrote, “Mana Ohana, Big @Teremana announcement tomorrow!! Grateful to say that since we launched last March ~ Teremana Tequila has achieved the BIGGEST LAUNCH OF ANY SPIRIT EVER. On our way to becoming a rare 1MILLION CASE brand (in record time) Thank YOU!! ~ dj founder teremana.”
Mana Ohana,
Big @Teremana announcement tomorrow!!
Grateful to say that since we launched last March ~ Teremana Tequila has achieved the BIGGEST LAUNCH OF ANY SPIRIT EVER.
On our way to becoming a rare 1MILLION CASE brand (in record time)
Thank YOU!!
~ dj
founder
teremana 🥃🖤 pic.twitter.com/QV9YTDo5iM
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2021
– Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is the guest on today’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. Here are the details and audio:
Chelsea Green goes from host to guest on Oral Sessions, joining Renee for a chat on manifesting goals, creating Hot Messes, and the freedom that comes from a fresh start. Plus, the two ladies share the experience of watching a loved one wrestle Nick Gage, and Chelsea reveals why her wrist keeps breaking all the time.
– Attitude Era replica titles for the WWF World Tag Team titles are now available at WWE Shop. You can check out a promotional clip for the new replica belts below:
🔥 #WWEShop is celebrating the glory days with the Attitude Era World Tag Team Championship Replica Title! Own your piece of history today!
https://t.co/nqIOljEjNQ pic.twitter.com/6Eo2PR13kr
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage
- Karl Anderson Reveals He Told Doc Gallows They Didn’t Need A No Cut Clause in WWE Deal
- Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2001 Match With Steve Austin, What Austin Told Him Before The Match
- More Backstage Details on Rumored Changes Coming to WWE NXT, Who Has Ear of Vince McMahon