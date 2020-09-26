wrestling / News

Various News: The Undertaker On His Fall Guys Strategy, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Results For Round One Of NJPW Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Undertaker recently spoke with Gaming Bible and revealed what his strategy would be for the popular online game Fall Guys.

He said: “So it’s hard to control, right? So, basically I’d just try to get their momentum going in some direction, and push them off of something. If you’re wobbling, you can’t control yourself. I’m just imagining that once you get that inertia moving in one direction it’s going to be pretty hard for them to stop. So, find me a high cliff, get ’em moving, there they go.

– The first round of the Lion’s Break Crown tournament happened on last night’s episode of NJPW Strong. Here are the results:

* Logan Riegel defeated The DKC
* Clark Connors defeated Jordan Clearwater
* Danny Limelight defeated Barrett Brown
* Blake Christian defeated Adrian Quest

– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

