– WWE Superstars The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) debate the best and work things ever on COMPLEX’s GOAT Talk:

The WWE tag team duo, Jey and Jimmy Uso step into the GOAT Talk ring to reveal their GOAT WWE entrance, wrestler, the scariest movie of all time, as well as their Worst of All Time WWE tag team partner they’d never want to be stuck with. This weekend, WrestleMania 41 goes down in Las Vegas, live Saturday and Sunday night on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix worldwide. Don’t miss Jey Uso taking on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship!

– Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard Episode 5 is now available, examining the career of Buff Bagwell:

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell had it all—even before he became one of WCW’s biggest stars. On this episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard, Buff opens up about insecurity, locker room hazing, addiction, and the heartfelt tribute he left for his late mother, former WCW tag champ Judy Bagwell.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear in a meet & greet on Friday, April 18 at Cookies Las Vegas on Flamingo in Las Vegas. Here are more details.