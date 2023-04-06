wrestling / News

Various News: The Wrestling Club Visits AEW Dynamite, Athena Chats With Renee Paquette, Eric Embry on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

April 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FTR AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Victor Taylor Perry released some clips of The Wrestling Club visiting last night’s AEW Dynamite:

– Current reigning ROH Women’s Champion Athena is the guest on today’s The Sessions with Renee Paquette:

Fresh off Supercard of Honor and a screening of Dungeons & Dragons, Athena hits The Sessions for a chat that spans Ring of Honor, AEW, and a WWE run that sounds as chaotic as it looked. From finding out the Ember Moon vignettes were hers after they aired to rediscovering her love of wrestling (with a surprising opponent), the Ring of Honor World Women’s Champion walks Renee through a fascinating few years in the squared circle.

– Eric Embry is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

