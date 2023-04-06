– Victor Taylor Perry released some clips of The Wrestling Club visiting last night’s AEW Dynamite:

The Wrestling Club had an impromptu backstage promo and had a special guest interrupt their segment. @sammyguevara 😆@AEW thank you for allowing my students to create memories that will last a lifetime! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YhMNU5dh4s — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) April 6, 2023

Thank you @AEWTogether and everyone involved who helped make tonight special for The Wrestling Club. These are moments that they’ll never forget. 💙@AEWonTV @MandaLHuber ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELpEuYhveH — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) April 6, 2023

– Current reigning ROH Women’s Champion Athena is the guest on today’s The Sessions with Renee Paquette:

Fresh off Supercard of Honor and a screening of Dungeons & Dragons, Athena hits The Sessions for a chat that spans Ring of Honor, AEW, and a WWE run that sounds as chaotic as it looked. From finding out the Ember Moon vignettes were hers after they aired to rediscovering her love of wrestling (with a surprising opponent), the Ring of Honor World Women’s Champion walks Renee through a fascinating few years in the squared circle.

– Eric Embry is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw: