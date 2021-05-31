Various News: The Young Bucks Change Twitter Bio To Reflect Win, WWE Tribute to the Troops Section Added to Peacock, WWE Playlist Looks At Floyd Mayweather In WWE

– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio following their win over Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing last night.

It reads: “Well. We did it again. lol. Start moving the goalposts further back because that’s what you do.”

– With today being Memorial Day in the United States, a Tribute to the Troops section has been added to the WWE Network on Peacock. At this time, only the 2020 event is available in the section, but the special 2005 and 2005 Tribute to the Troops episodes of RAW are available on the service.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Floyd Mayweather’s appearances for WWE: