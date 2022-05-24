wrestling / News
Various News: The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Take Shot at Attitude Era Teams, JBL Receives CAC Award
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW tag team The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio, taking a shot at the top WWE tag teams during the Attitude Era.
Their bio now reads, “If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!”
The Hardys will challenge The Young Bucks in a tag team match later this Sunday, May 29 at Double or Nothing 2022.
– The Cauliflower Alley Club has named WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) as the 2022 Iron Mike Mazurki Award Winner.
And the 2022 CAC Iron Mike Award Winner Is…https://t.co/HnUKlUQjar pic.twitter.com/lzn0eaJPUj
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) May 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Fan Who Tells Him To Keep Politics Out Of Wrestling
- Backstage Update on WWE Management’s View on Naomi & Sasha Banks Situation
- Jim Ross On WWE Never Doing Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Match, His Opinion On Why Austin Didn’t Want It
- WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Not Under A Legends Contract, Undertaker Involved