Various News: The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Take Shot at Attitude Era Teams, JBL Receives CAC Award

– AEW tag team The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio, taking a shot at the top WWE tag teams during the Attitude Era.

Their bio now reads, “If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!”

The Hardys will challenge The Young Bucks in a tag team match later this Sunday, May 29 at Double or Nothing 2022.

– The Cauliflower Alley Club has named WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) as the 2022 Iron Mike Mazurki Award Winner.