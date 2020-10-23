wrestling / News
Various News: This Is Bound for Glory Preview Special Online, More Names Set For AEW Dark Next Week, Registration Still Available For RAW in Thunderdome
October 23, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has released the full “This is Bound for Glory” preview special online. It runs a little over 43 minutes. Bound for Glory airs on PPV tomorrow night at 8 PM ET.
– PWinsider reports that Savannah Evans, Elayna Black and Katalina Perez were at this week’s Dynamite tapings and will likely work future episodes of Dark.
– WWE has announced that there are still virtual spots available for this Monday’s RAW inside the Thunderdome.
