Various News: This Is Bound for Glory Preview Special Online, More Names Set For AEW Dark Next Week, Registration Still Available For RAW in Thunderdome

– Impact Wrestling has released the full “This is Bound for Glory” preview special online. It runs a little over 43 minutes. Bound for Glory airs on PPV tomorrow night at 8 PM ET.

– PWinsider reports that Savannah Evans, Elayna Black and Katalina Perez were at this week’s Dynamite tapings and will likely work future episodes of Dark.

– WWE has announced that there are still virtual spots available for this Monday’s RAW inside the Thunderdome.