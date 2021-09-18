wrestling / News

Various News: This Weekend’s ROH TV Lineup, Bennett vs. Titus Pure Rules Match, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Pure Rules Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus

– Here is the updated lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* Pure Rules: Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus
* Pure Rules Gauntlet (Six competitors to be revealed later)

As noted, NJPW Strong moves to its new night and timeslot tonight on NJPW World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Tables Match: Juice Robinson vs Hikuleo
* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman & Misterioso)
* Tomohiro Ishii vs Alex Coughlin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading