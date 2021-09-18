wrestling / News
Various News: This Weekend’s ROH TV Lineup, Bennett vs. Titus Pure Rules Match, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup
– Here is the updated lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:
* Pure Rules: Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus
* Pure Rules Gauntlet (Six competitors to be revealed later)
– As noted, NJPW Strong moves to its new night and timeslot tonight on NJPW World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:
* Tables Match: Juice Robinson vs Hikuleo
* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman & Misterioso)
* Tomohiro Ishii vs Alex Coughlin
