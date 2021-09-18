Various News: This Weekend’s ROH TV Lineup, Bennett vs. Titus Pure Rules Match, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

– Here is the updated lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* Pure Rules: Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus

* Pure Rules Gauntlet (Six competitors to be revealed later)

– As noted, NJPW Strong moves to its new night and timeslot tonight on NJPW World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Tables Match: Juice Robinson vs Hikuleo

* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman & Misterioso)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Alex Coughlin