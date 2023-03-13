wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite, Highlights From Impact Wrestling Last Week, John Cena’s Five US Title Wins

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online.

The gang travel to Sacramento for AEW Dynamite. Nick hits a jackpot. Hangman agrees to Trios action in Winnipeg.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at John Cena’s five US title wins. Cena will be challenging for the title at Wrestlemania against Austin Theory.

– Impact Wrestling has posted the following highlights from Thursday’s episode:

