Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite, Highlights From Impact Wrestling Last Week, John Cena’s Five US Title Wins
March 13, 2023 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online.
The gang travel to Sacramento for AEW Dynamite. Nick hits a jackpot. Hangman agrees to Trios action in Winnipeg.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at John Cena’s five US title wins. Cena will be challenging for the title at Wrestlemania against Austin Theory.
– Impact Wrestling has posted the following highlights from Thursday’s episode:
