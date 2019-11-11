wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Episode of MLW Fusion, Top WWE TV Moments of the Week, Bayley Offers Survivor Series Prediction
November 11, 2019
– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is online, featuring Teddy Hart vs. Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight title, Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher and appearances from Mance Warner, Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit and more.
– FOX has released a new video looking at the top moments of WWE TV this week, including RAW, Smackdown and NXT.
– WWE has posted a video from a recent live event in Dublin, Ireland, where Bayley offers a prediction for her match with Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler at WWE Survivor Series.
From the home of the #Raw Women’s Champion, @itsBayleyWWE delivered a #SurvivorSeries prediction to @BeckyLynchWWE & @QoSBaszler! #WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/2CBIKR3woV
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2019
