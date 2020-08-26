wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Now Online, Matches Added To GCW Bring Em Out, WWE Stock Update
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online and features Renee Young, Mandy Rose, JBL, The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan.
Here’s a synopsis: Renee Young joins the crew of WWE’s The Bump to talk about her incredible and groundbreaking eight-year WWE career and her next steps. Also joining the show are Mandy Rose following her massive win over Sonya Deville at SummerSlam, JBL, and The Viking Raiders with a special appearance by Sarah Logan.
– GCW has added the following matches to Bring Em Out, their return to Indianapolis on September 6:
* ACH vs. Blake Christian
* Rickey Shane Page vs. Matthew Justice
* Chris Dickinson vs. Alex Colon
– WWE stock opened at $44.29 per share this morning.
