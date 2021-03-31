Various News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Preview for Tomorrow’s NJPW on Roku

– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include new WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane, Rey Mysterio, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Victoria, and Edge joins Samoa Joe for a Grit & Glory interview. The full episode is available below. Today’s guests for the show include WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler, long with WWE Superstars Carmella, Sami Zayn and The New Day. You can check out that the full episode of WWE’s The Bump for this week below:

– NJPW on Roku has a new episode tomorrow. You can check out a new preview for tomorrow’s episode below. The show debuts at 5:00 pm and features Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki and SANADA vs. Jay White from The New Beginning in Osaka. You can check out a preview video for tomorrow’s episode below: