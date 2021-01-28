wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Impact Wrestling Top 5, ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Full AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe Match Video
January 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released this week’s Top 5 Moments:
– Here’s the weekend ROH weekly TV lineup for SBG:
* ROH Pure Championship Match at ROH Dojo: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Joe Keys
* The Bouncers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
– ROH released a full match video featuring Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles from ROH War of the Wire 2003:
