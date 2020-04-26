wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Asuka Makes Sushi, Tom Castor On His Injury Last Year
– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features:
* Hart Foundation vs. Los Mercenarios
* No Disqualification: Richard Holiday vs. Chessman
– Asuka has posted a new video online in which she teaches you how to make sushi.
– Tom Castor posted a message to Twitter to comment on the one-year anniversary of the leg injury he sustained at an NXT live event.
He wrote: “Today marks exactly one year since my fateful night in Omaha, Nebraska. With all that is going on in the world today in these uncertain times, I appreciate every second I have in that ring doing what I love. Hey @WWEDrakeWuertz , I love the business!”
Today marks exactly one year since my fateful night in Omaha, Nebraska. With all that is going on in the world today in these uncertain times, I appreciate every second I have in that ring doing what I love. Hey @WWEDrakeWuertz , I love the business!#WeAreNXT #WWENXT #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/nzo6InvLbr
— Tom Castor (@tomcastorWWE) April 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses How WrestleMania Should Probably Be Two Nights Going Forward, Watching WrestleMania 36 From Home
- Jim Ross Says John Cena Belongs on The Mt. Rushmore of WWE Stars, Discusses His Legacy In Wrestling
- Velveteen Dream Had Arrest Warrant Issued Last Year For Allegedly Smashing Car Window
- Update on Why Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark Didn’t Air After Dino Bravo Episode, Plans For After Dark Going Forward