Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Asuka Makes Sushi, Tom Castor On His Injury Last Year

This week's episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features:

* Hart Foundation vs. Los Mercenarios

* No Disqualification: Richard Holiday vs. Chessman

– Asuka has posted a new video online in which she teaches you how to make sushi.

– Tom Castor posted a message to Twitter to comment on the one-year anniversary of the leg injury he sustained at an NXT live event.

He wrote: “Today marks exactly one year since my fateful night in Omaha, Nebraska. With all that is going on in the world today in these uncertain times, I appreciate every second I have in that ring doing what I love. Hey @WWEDrakeWuertz , I love the business!”