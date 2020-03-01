wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Mick Foley Provides Update On Charity, Jeff Jarrett Hypes Soccer On FOX
– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features the following matches:
* Lumberjack Match: CONTRA UNIT vs. Los Parks
* Injustice vs. Zenshi and Laredo Kid
– Mick Foley revealed that a recent garage sale he hosted helped raise $4,000 for the charity Christmas Magic.
He wrote: “A HUGE thank you to everyone who packed @4thWorldComics in Smithtown, NY today. With only three days notice, we raised $4,000 for #ChristmasMagic – and found GREAT homes for my stuff! It was a NICE day, indeed!”
A HUGE thank you to everyone who packed @4thWorldComics in Smithtown, NY today. With only three days notice, we raised $4,000 for #ChristmasMagic – and found GREAT homes for my stuff! It was a NICE day, indeed! pic.twitter.com/rPtQS9JNke
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 29, 2020
– FOX Soccer has posted a video of Jeff Jarrett hyping up the Major League Soccer debut of Nashville SC against Atlanta United at 8 PM ET tonight.
Nashville’s favorite son, @RealJeffJarrett, welcomes @MLS to Nashville! #MLSisBACK https://t.co/klpXZWXGjq
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020
