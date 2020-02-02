Various News: This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Most Watched MLW Videos of 2019, Top NWA Videos Of 2019

– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features the following matches:

•Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF

•No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

•World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Drago

– Here are the most-viewed videos for MLW from last year:

1. 2019 Battle Riot (219,000)

2. War Chamber 2019 (120,000)

3. Kings of Colosseum (114,000)

4. MLW Superfight (101,000)

5. Intimidation Games (91,000)

6. MLW Fusion Ep 50 LA Park v. Mance Warner (90,000)

7. Von Erichs visit the Sportatorium grounds (89,000)

8. MLW Fusion Ep 61 MJF vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (83,000)

9. MLW Fusion Ep 78 Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Austin Aries (79,000)

10. MLW Fusion Ep 68 Von Eichs vs. CONTRA (77,000)

– And here are the most-viewed videos from NWA in 2019:

1. NWA Powerrr Episode 1 (600,000)

2. Briscoes confront Rock N’ Roll Express (364,000)

3. NWA Powerrr Episode 2 (346,000)

4. NWA Powerrr Episode 3 (257,000)

5. Scott Steiner’s debut (268,000)

6. NWA Powerrr Episode 6 (244,000)

7. NWA Powerrr Episode 3 (243,000)

8. NWA Powerrr Episode 5 (234,000)

9. NWA Powerrr Episode 10 (231,000)

10. NWA Powerrr Episode 7 (229,000)