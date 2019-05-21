Various News: This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online, Joey Janela Announces Date For Spring Break 4

– Major League Wrestling has released the latest episode of MLW: Fusion online. You can see the episode below, which features the following matches:

* National Openweight Championship Semi-Finals: Rich Swann vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Minoru Tanaka vs. Daga

* Sami Callihan and Mance Warner vs. Hijo de LA Park and Ricky Martinez

– Joey Janela posted to Twitter to announce that his Spring Break 4 is officially set for April 3rd, 2020. The event, subtitled “Spring Break Forever,” will be part of GCW’s Collective which was officially announced last week.