wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online, Joey Janela Announces Date For Spring Break 4
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling has released the latest episode of MLW: Fusion online. You can see the episode below, which features the following matches:
* National Openweight Championship Semi-Finals: Rich Swann vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Minoru Tanaka vs. Daga
* Sami Callihan and Mance Warner vs. Hijo de LA Park and Ricky Martinez
– Joey Janela posted to Twitter to announce that his Spring Break 4 is officially set for April 3rd, 2020. The event, subtitled “Spring Break Forever,” will be part of GCW’s Collective which was officially announced last week.
4.3.2020. 8pm. Forever. pic.twitter.com/afvHXbf4d9
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Felt Jordynne Grace Was ‘Playing Games’ With Contract Negotiations
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened