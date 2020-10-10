Various News: This Week’s MLW Underground Features CM Punk vs. Raven, Dragon Gate’s Gate of Victory Now Available, Latest ROH Strange

– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online, featuring CM Punk vs. Raven and more.

Matches:

•Raven vs. CM Punk

•Homicide vs. Michael Shane w/ Francine

Bad blood finally comes to a head in the main event on the Underground this week as Raven and CM Punk go to war. “The Straight Edge Elitist” looks to continue his relentless crusade against the crafty veteran as he finally gets his shot to show the world that not only is he in Raven’s head… he can beat him.

What tricks does Punk have up his sleeve? Can he afford to play mind games with a man all too familiar with psychological warfare? How does the Simply Luscious factor into all of this?

“The Notorious 187” Homicide continues to grind his way up the MLW rankings when he faces Michael Shane.

Exactly one week removed from the chaos that was Mikey Whipwreck’s MLW debut, we’ll hear from all parties involved regarding the parking lot brawl that saw Sabu jumped by Whipwreck, Jerry Lynn, and The Sinister Minister!

All of this plus news on Steve Corino’s next challenger for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, and the champ’s reaction, as well as updates on The Extreme Horsemen, Christopher Daniels, Paul London and more.

– The latest edition of ROH Strange features Beer City Bruiser talking about a scary museum experience:

– Dragon Gate’s ‘The Gate of Victory 2020’ at Korakuen Hall on October 7 is now available with English commentary on Dragon Gate’s streaming service.