wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s MLW Underground Is Now Online, Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5, GCW Announces Tournament of Survival
– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online. It features the following matches:
* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk
* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai
* Extreme Horsemen (Simon Diamond & CW Anderson) vs. Los Maximos
* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang & Mike Sanders
– A no ropes barbed wire deathmatch between Homicide and Shlak has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5.
NO ROPE BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH 🎪
SHLAK vs HOMICIDE
Sat – August 8 – Millville NJ #NHB5 “Deathmatch Circus”
Tickets – 🎫 https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
1st & 2nd Row Is SOLD OUT, 3rd Row & GA still available!
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/GTjvE5dvG6
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 25, 2020
– GCW has announced Tournament of Survival 5 for August 22 (4 PM) at the Sandlot at the Showboat in Atlantic City.
ICYMI
just announced at #GCWHOMECOMING:
GCW returns to Atlantic City on Saturday, August 22nd for
TOURNAMENT OF SURVIVAL 5!
Tix on sale next week
Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/k6wrNjR9OV
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Recalls Getting Into Chop War With Karl Anderson During Match In Japan
- Lita Discusses WWE’s Original Plan For Her Program With Chyna, Her Thoughts On Intergender Wrestling
- EC3 Discusses If He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Any Idea About His Work Outside of WWE
- Naomi Says She Felt Booker T Dismissed Her Work Ethic, Booker T Responds