Various News: This Week’s MLW Underground Is Now Online, Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5, GCW Announces Tournament of Survival

– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online. It features the following matches:

* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk

* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai

* Extreme Horsemen (Simon Diamond & CW Anderson) vs. Los Maximos

* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang & Mike Sanders

– A no ropes barbed wire deathmatch between Homicide and Shlak has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5.

NO ROPE BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH 🎪 SHLAK vs HOMICIDE Sat – August 8 – Millville NJ #NHB5 “Deathmatch Circus” Tickets – 🎫 https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 1st & 2nd Row Is SOLD OUT, 3rd Row & GA still available! Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/GTjvE5dvG6 — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 25, 2020

– GCW has announced Tournament of Survival 5 for August 22 (4 PM) at the Sandlot at the Showboat in Atlantic City.