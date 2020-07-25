wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s MLW Underground Is Now Online, Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5, GCW Announces Tournament of Survival

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Underground

– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online. It features the following matches:

* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk

* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai

* Extreme Horsemen (Simon Diamond & CW Anderson) vs. Los Maximos

* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang & Mike Sanders

– A no ropes barbed wire deathmatch between Homicide and Shlak has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 5.

– GCW has announced Tournament of Survival 5 for August 22 (4 PM) at the Sandlot at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

