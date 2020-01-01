wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online, WWE Stars Reveal New Year’s Resolutions
– This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is now online, after NWA decided to move it ahead a day to coincide with the new year.
– WWE has released a video with WWE superstars providing their New Year’s resolutions for 2020. They include Kalisto vowing to become intercontinental champion, Lana wanting to make things more about her and others. Kofi Kingston shamed those who wait until the New Year to change.
He said: “New Year’s is not a time to just reset. If you want to set a goal for yourself, just do it. Don’t wait for January 1st, ya know? But all the people who are out there making New Year’s Resolutions, like kudos for making a change in your life, but all the people who are procrastinators and who want to wait until January 1st to make your life better, shame.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight