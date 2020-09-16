Various News: This Week’s The Bump Featuring Trish Stratus, Highlights From Impact Wrestling, MLW Debuts on Fubo Tonight

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Trish Stratus, Mickie James and WALTER.

Here’s a synospis: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus stops by and chats with the crew of WWE’s The Bump before being joined by longtime and iconic rival, Mickie James! The show will also feature an appearance from NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Jonathan and Drew Scott of “Property Brothers” and “Brother Vs. Brother” fame, as well as the debut of the “Your Big Shot” competition!

– MLW will make its debut on FUBO Sports Network tonight with a new episode of MLW Underground. It features the following matches:

* Homicide vs. Christopher Daniels

* Hot Commodity vs. Nosawa & Masada

– 411’s Blake Lovell and POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson discuss the state of WWE during the pandemic, Bayley & Sasha Banks, AEW’s handling of Matt Hardy, and more in the latest 411 on Wrestling Podcast.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling: