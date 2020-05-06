wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s The Bump With AJ Styles Is Online, Asuka Hosts Cooking Sounds ASMR Video, New Videos From Zack Ryder
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of The Bump, which features AJ Styles, The Miz & Maryse, Tamina and Dana Brooke, is now online.
Here’s a synopsis: AJ Styles is back and joins the crew of WWE’s The Bump to discuss all things WWE Money in the Bank and the aftermath of his shocking return following the Boneyard Match. Also stopping by are The Miz & Maryse, Tamina and Dana Brooke!
– Asuka has posted a new video to her Youtube channel which features some cooking sounds ASMR as she makes french toast.
– Finally, Zack Ryder has posted two new videos of his own. The first is him showing how to give a ‘fig bath’, while the other is a clip of Ryder trying to find out who stole his Rhythm and Blues Greg Valentine action figure.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)