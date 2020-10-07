Various News: Thunder Rosa Relinquishes Her TJPW Title, Tournament to Crown New Champion, Lineup for This Weekend’s ROH TV

– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has released a video today where Thunder Rosa has announced that she will relinquish the TJPW International Princess title due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions. She was previously scheduled to defend the title during WrestleMania Weekend earlier this year, but the events were cancelled due to the still currently ongoing pandemic.

Thunder Rosa also promised that when the pandemic is over, she will be back to beat the winner and take back her title She tweeted, “This really sucks! Since I won the championship in January I was not able to defend it due to the #COVID19 Unable to travel I have to relinquish my title. good [email protected] the next winner cause when all this is over I’m coming back to whip your ass.”

Additionally, DDT Pro announced that an eight wrestler tournament will be held to crown the fifth International Princess Champion. Round 1 will be held on October 10 in Kitazawa and October 17 in Shinkiba. The finals will be held at TJPW’s Wrestle Princess event on November 7.

A tournament to crown a new champion will be held. The Title was initially created to (1) Attract challengers worldwide, and (2) to invigorate the singles match scene domestically. Given the difficulty of international travel currently, the tournament will focus on (2).#tjpw — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) October 7, 2020

TJPW 11.7 WRESTLE PRINCESS#tjpw#tjpwWP — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) October 7, 2020

– This weekend’s ROH TV show will feature the Pure Tournament Championship semifinals, with Jay Lethal taking on David Finlay.