Various News: Ticket Sale Note for AEW Dynamite on 9/23, Danhausen vs. Mordecai Set for AIW’s Event at The Collective, New Match Set for UWN on 9/15
– As an AEW ticket sale update, tickets are now available for the upcoming September 23 edition of AEW Dynamite. You can view the announcement below.
Tix for the Wed, 9/23 LIVE #AEWDynamite go on sale in 30 mins https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq + https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i with outdoor physically-distanced seating with special discounts on 4 & 6 seat "family/friends pods” in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/P7VoInu9n2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 12, 2020
– Former WWE Superstar Mordecai (aka Kevin Thorn) will be working the upcoming AIW show for The Collective on October 9. He will be facing Danhausen at AIW Thunder in Indianapolis. You can view the announcement below.
10/9 Indianapolis, IN
Tickets: https://t.co/j9MruzunGN
GA Weekend Pass: https://t.co/CokJweNKAl
AIW PPV: https://t.co/Ok7Zf6ZFLe
Collective PPV Bundle: https://t.co/Ynq3DTgsXw pic.twitter.com/kjtNbRr0wo
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) September 11, 2020
– The United Wrestling Network announced that Jordan Clearwater will face Will Allday for the upcoming PrimeTime Live show on September 15. The show will be available on FITE TV. You can view the match announcement here:
🚨 The full card for Tuesday night's premiere episode of #PrimeTimeLive has been released by @FiteTV, including a new match announcement!
🤼♂️ @ClearLikeWater1 vs. @IAmMrAllday
📋 Full Card: https://t.co/56fDcBCUy1 pic.twitter.com/M1USxjAly1
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 11, 2020
