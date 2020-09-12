wrestling / News

Various News: Ticket Sale Note for AEW Dynamite on 9/23, Danhausen vs. Mordecai Set for AIW’s Event at The Collective, New Match Set for UWN on 9/15

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite

– As an AEW ticket sale update, tickets are now available for the upcoming September 23 edition of AEW Dynamite. You can view the announcement below.

– Former WWE Superstar Mordecai (aka Kevin Thorn) will be working the upcoming AIW show for The Collective on October 9. He will be facing Danhausen at AIW Thunder in Indianapolis. You can view the announcement below.

– The United Wrestling Network announced that Jordan Clearwater will face Will Allday for the upcoming PrimeTime Live show on September 15. The show will be available on FITE TV. You can view the match announcement here:

