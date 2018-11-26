Various News: Tickets Going On Sale For MLW Superfight, Larry Matysik Passes Away, Watch MLW TV

– MLW will run Philadelphia for this first time on February 2nd as the promotion will be hosting Superfight from the 2300 Arena on Swanson & Ritner…

TICKETS ON SALE THIS MORNING FOR MLW SUPERFIGHT EMANATING FROM PHILADELPHIA’S 2300 ARENA PHILADELPHIA – Get tickets to MLW’s super card of the year: SUPERFIGHT this morning starting at 10:00 A.M. exclusively at http://MLWgo.com. Witness dream matches, big championship title fights and rivals collide as MLW presents a marquee event for the ages on February 2nd, 2019 at the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW: SUPERFIGHT will feature a national TV taping for MLW: FUSION on beIN SPORTS. Get your tickets today and be part of history as cameras roll live for MLW’s most anticipated event ever! Tickets start at just $15 at http://www.MLWgo.com.

– According to F4wonline.com, Larry Matysik, whose contributions to the pro wrestling industry spanned more than 50 years, passed away today at the age of 72. Matysik was an announcer and booker in the St/Louis territory and highly praised wrestling historian

– Here is Friday’s episode of MLW Fusion…