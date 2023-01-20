wrestling / News
Various News: Tickets On Sale Today For WWE Return to Madison Square Garden, Young Rock Preview, Final Moments of Last 10 Royal Rumbles
– Tickets are on sale today for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in March as part of the ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ tour. The event happens on March 12. Those advertised for the show include Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, Braun Strowman and The Street Profits.
– Tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC as the following synopsis: Hawaii, 1986: Rocky travels overseas to visit Andre the Giant on the set of ‘The Princess Bride.’ Dewey’s sudden growth spurt leads to trouble.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the final moments of the last ten Royal Rumble events.
