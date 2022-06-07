wrestling / News
Various News: Timothy Thatcher Makes Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut, PBS Wrestling at the Chase Special Available Online
– Former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher made his debut at today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event. He teamed with Takashi Sugiura, Renee Dupree, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Hideki Suzuki. Together they beat the team of Michael Elgin, Kaito Kiyomiya, Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura, and GHC Heavyweight Champion Go Shiozaki after Thatcher submitted Inamura in a Fujiwara Armbar. You can view some highlights of Thatcher’s debut below.
NOAH also announced that Thatcher will be competing at the Cyber Fight Festival this month featuring NOAH, Tokyo Joshi Pro, DDT, and Ganbare Pro-Wrestling. Timothy Thatcher was released by WWE earlier this year.
Xの正体は…ティモシー・サッチャー‼️‼️‼️ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/rrVTYEV9YB #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/KCdF0yZBzA
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) June 7, 2022
サッチャーが脇固めで稲村から勝利！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/rrVTYFcd0B #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/9seS3ERpmX
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) June 7, 2022
サッチャー「杉浦軍は最強なチームだ」 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/rrVTYFcd0B #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/aaQfMf4I1z
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) June 7, 2022
– The new PBS documentary, Head over Heels: Remembering Wrestling at the Chase is now available to view online. Fans can check out the full feature HERE.
