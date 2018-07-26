Quantcast

 

Various News: Titus O’Neil Receives High Praise From Local Politician, Progress Wrestling Debuting New Original Series

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Titus O'Neil

– Titus O’Neil recently endorsed Steve Cona for the District 1 (Hillsborough County) School Board. The politician posted the following…

– WWE.com has an article up, covering R-Truth recent shoulder surgeries. Check that out here, but be warned, there are some graphic images in the article.

– The PROGRESS original series FREEDOM’S ROAD comes to Demand PROGRESS on 17th August! Binge watch the entire series at demand-progress.com…

