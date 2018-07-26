Various News: Titus O’Neil Receives High Praise From Local Politician, Progress Wrestling Debuting New Original Series

– Titus O’Neil recently endorsed Steve Cona for the District 1 (Hillsborough County) School Board. The politician posted the following…

Titus, a Lightning Community Hero, has been an advocate for children in Tampa Bay for years.“He knows what is at stake when we cannot provide our students the tools they need to succeed and thrive, and I’m grateful to have his endorsement in our race. https://t.co/7AG4u72sPN pic.twitter.com/RgJL3wV4uo — Steve Cona (@SteveCona) July 26, 2018

– WWE.com has an article up, covering R-Truth recent shoulder surgeries. Check that out here, but be warned, there are some graphic images in the article.

– The PROGRESS original series FREEDOM’S ROAD comes to Demand PROGRESS on 17th August! Binge watch the entire series at demand-progress.com…

