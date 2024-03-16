– Tickets were scheduled to go on sale earlier this morning for TNA Under Siege and the TNA Impact TV tapings scheduled for May 2-5 in Albany, New York. However, there appears to be a technical issue with the ticket sale. TNA made the following announcement via social media:

“We are aware that there is an issue with our on-sale for our Albany events this morning. We’re working to resolve it and will send an update when tickets are available.”

We are aware that there is an issue with our on-sale for our Albany events this morning. We’re working to resolve it and will send an update when tickets are available. — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 16, 2024

– PWInsider reports that former WWE talent Kristal Marshall is now accepting bookings for meet and greet appearances.

– Episode 16 of Goldberg’s Garage is now available: