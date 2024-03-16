wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Addresses Ticket Sale Issue for Albany Events, Kristal Marshall Accepting Appearance Bookings, Episode 16 of Goldberg’s Garage
– Tickets were scheduled to go on sale earlier this morning for TNA Under Siege and the TNA Impact TV tapings scheduled for May 2-5 in Albany, New York. However, there appears to be a technical issue with the ticket sale. TNA made the following announcement via social media:
“We are aware that there is an issue with our on-sale for our Albany events this morning. We’re working to resolve it and will send an update when tickets are available.”
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 16, 2024
– PWInsider reports that former WWE talent Kristal Marshall is now accepting bookings for meet and greet appearances.
– Episode 16 of Goldberg’s Garage is now available:
The 1965 Nascar Cobra heads out for fiberglass work and paint then straight off the Xpel for some PPF and tint. Ride along with Goldberg and Jackson as they transport this gem to the promise land! #youtubevideos #Cobra #garage #rebuild