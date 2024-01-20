wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Impact Return Video Highlights, WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 70,
January 20, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s return of TNA Impact, which aired on AXS TV:
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for episode 70:
Let the tournament BEGIN! 🏆 This week is a rollercoaster of tournament thrills, intense singles competition, and a mind-blowing rematch you NEVER saw coming! 🍿 Grab your popcorn, hit that subscribe button, and settle in for a wild ride of non-stop action! 💥 #TriosTournament