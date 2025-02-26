wrestling / News

Various News: TNA Stars Attend New York Islanders Game, Top 10 NXT Moments, Advance Tickets on Sale for Queen of the Ring

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joe Hendry TNA Impact 1-30-25 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, and KC Navarro were in attendance at last night’s New York Islanders game at the UBS Arena to promote Slammiversary 2025, which is being held at the UBS Arena. You can check out the clip of them at the NHL game below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

– Advance tickets are now on sale for the Mildred Burke biopic, Queen of the Ring, RIGHT HERE. The film opens in theaters on March 7.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Queen of The Ring, TNA, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading