Various News: Today is Rey Mysterio Day In San Diego, Triple H Appears on Morning Britain, The Mountain Goats To Write a Song About Sasha Banks
– As announced by Councilman David Alvarez, today is officially Rey Mysterio Day in San Diego…
Excited to honor @reymysterio aka ‘619’ at Council tomorrow which happens to be 6-19! pic.twitter.com/JMue1PFXFF
— David Alvarez (@AlvarezSD) June 18, 2018
– Triple H appeared on Good Morning Britain and posted the following on Twitter…
Thank you @GMB for having me this morning to discuss our historic return to @RoyalAlbertHall and the announcement of #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/fvyEw6JVYt
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2018
– According to Pitchfork, The Mountain Goats are writing a song about Sasha Banks at her request.