Various News: Today is Rey Mysterio Day In San Diego, Triple H Appears on Morning Britain, The Mountain Goats To Write a Song About Sasha Banks

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rey Mysterio's Rey Mysterio Lucha Underground Aro Lucha

– As announced by Councilman David Alvarez, today is officially Rey Mysterio Day in San Diego…

– Triple H appeared on Good Morning Britain and posted the following on Twitter…

– According to Pitchfork, The Mountain Goats are writing a song about Sasha Banks at her request.

