Various News: Today’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump With Carmelo Hayes, Clip of MJF at Mets Game, AEW Stars Promote Dynamite Grand Slam on MLB Central
– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and more:
“NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Zelina Vega and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly join WWE’s The Bump to discuss the road to WWE Fastlane, the NXT Championship, The LWO and more! Plus, Bianca Belair sits down with a world-renowned doctor to discuss Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and Kayla Braxton interviews Landon Barker.”
– AEW released a video of MJF, who made an appearance the New York Mets game earlier this week at Citi Field. You can check out that clip below:
#AEW World Champ @the_MJF was a guest of the @Mets at @CitiField this past weekend.
This Wed, 9/20#AEWGrandSlam
Arthur Ashe Stadium – NYC
LIVE @ 8/7c on TBS
AEW World Championship
MJF vs @SamoaJoe
Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite
8/7c on TBShttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/T2Gr8yh43t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2023
– AEW’s Adam Cole, Britt Baker, and Anthony Bowens appeared on MLB Central today to promote tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. You can view a video fo their appearance below:
