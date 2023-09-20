wrestling / News

Various News: Today’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump With Carmelo Hayes, Clip of MJF at Mets Game, AEW Stars Promote Dynamite Grand Slam on MLB Central

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Logo WWE's The Bump Logo 2022 Image Credit: WWE

Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and more:

“NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Zelina Vega and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly join WWE’s The Bump to discuss the road to WWE Fastlane, the NXT Championship, The LWO and more! Plus, Bianca Belair sits down with a world-renowned doctor to discuss Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and Kayla Braxton interviews Landon Barker.”

– AEW released a video of MJF, who made an appearance the New York Mets game earlier this week at Citi Field. You can check out that clip below:

– AEW’s Adam Cole, Britt Baker, and Anthony Bowens appeared on MLB Central today to promote tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. You can view a video fo their appearance below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, MJF, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading