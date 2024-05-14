wrestling / News
Various News: Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, Billy Corgan Reality Show Available, QT Marshall Set for Seminar
May 14, 2024 | Posted by
– Here is today’s lineup for the new episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:
* Zyon with Austin Idol vs. Mims to determine top contender for NWA National Championship
* Kai Price & Cam Fox vs. The Spectaculars
* The Cheese & Mike Orlando vs. The Heavenly Butterflies
– Additionally, all eight episodes of Adventures in Carnyland are also now available on The CW App
All 8 episodes of ‘Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland’ drop tomorrow streaming free on @thecw!
➡️ https://t.co/kJvFev1o6d pic.twitter.com/nnbv0oVRVQ
— NWA (@nwa) May 13, 2024
– Coastal Championship Wrestling has announced a training seminar with QT Marshall. It’s scheduled for May 17 at the Texas Troubadour Theatre.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Damian Priest Signing New Deal With WWE
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns
- Tonga Twins Respond To Accusations Of Bullying & More After WOW – Women Of Wrestling Exit