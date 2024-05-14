wrestling / News

Various News: Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, Billy Corgan Reality Show Available, QT Marshall Set for Seminar

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is today’s lineup for the new episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:

* Zyon with Austin Idol vs. Mims to determine top contender for NWA National Championship
* Kai Price & Cam Fox vs. The Spectaculars
* The Cheese & Mike Orlando vs. The Heavenly Butterflies

– Additionally, all eight episodes of Adventures in Carnyland are also now available on The CW App

– Coastal Championship Wrestling has announced a training seminar with QT Marshall. It’s scheduled for May 17 at the Texas Troubadour Theatre.

