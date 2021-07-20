wrestling / News

Various News: Today’s ROH Week By Week Features Best in the World Fallout, More Content Added to WWE Library on Peacock

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– ROH released this week’s edition of ROH Week By Week, featuring following from ROH Best in the World:

PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following programs to the WWE content library:

* AWA Super Clash II
* AWA Super Clash III
* AWA Super Clash IV
* AWA Wrestle Rock 1986
* Two episodes of AWA Superstars from 1988 that are hosted by Larry Nelson
* Sting: Into the Light

