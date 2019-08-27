wrestling / News
Various News: Tommaso Ciampa in ROH Throwback Match, Shane Douglas Launches Podcast
August 27, 2019 | Posted by
ROH’s latest throwback match features Tommaso Ciampa, ACH and more.
– ROH’s latest throwback match features Tommaso Ciampa, ACH and more. You can see the video below of Ciampa vs. ACH vs. BJ Whitmer vs. Caprice Coleman vs. TaDarius Thomas vs. Takaaki Watanabe which took place at ROH Best in the World in 2014:
– Shane Douglas has launched a new podcast, Franchised With Shane Douglas featuring co-host Brian Reznor. The first episode is below:
