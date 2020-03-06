wrestling / News

Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Repels For Charity, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clips, Jushin Liger Action Figure Preview

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video of Tommaso Ciampa repelling off a building for charity. Ciampa made his way down the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando as part of the “Over The Edge” event for Give Kids the World:

– Here are some bonus clips from this week’s Miz & Mrs., which aired Wednesday on USA Network:

– Ringside Collectibles posted a new video taking a look at their new exclusive Jushin Liger action figure. The figure is now available for purchase:

