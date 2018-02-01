Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Johnny Gargano Takeover Match Getting Five Stars, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Update

– Tommaso Ciamp posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Johnny Gargano & Andrade Almas getting a 5 star rating from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Three of 411’s reviews gave the match 5 stars as well, and you can read those here, here, and here.

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Tuesday’s episode of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge suffered a drop in viewership. The show peaked at 62,400 live viewers right after the conclusion of the Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss against Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch. The episode was down 32% from last week’s episode, and was down 54% from the premiere, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers. The episode is now at 1 million views on Facebook Watch, which is down about 17% from last week’s show, which is at around 1.2 million views at this point. Last week’s show ended up with around 1.7 millions views, while the premiere is now at 1.9 million views.