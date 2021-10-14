wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Looks at Luna Vachon, Details On The Latest NJPW on Roku Content, AEW Releases Several New T-Shirts
– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE will look at the life of Luna Vachon. The episode, “The Many Faces of Luna Vachon”, airs tonight at 9 PM ET. It will feature comments from Mick Foley, Gangrel, Madusa and others.
Here’s a synopsis: A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling.
Luna Vachon was one of wrestling’s most radical performers who battled addiction and mental illness while seeking to redefine women’s wrestling.
With @RealMickFoley, @gangrel13, @Madusa_rocks, @VanHurd and others.
The Many Faces of Luna Vachon premieres Thurs at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/rOit7ZYHXz
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 11, 2021
– This week’s episode of New Japan on the Roku Channel features: “The New Beginning : Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA – SANADA looks to break out into the upper echelon of New Japan as he takes on IWGP Double Champion Kota Ibushi for both titles. CHAOS defends the Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Bullet Club.”
– AEW has released several new t-shirts for Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, Tay Conti and others.
.@KennyOmegamanX set in stone! You can find this NEW shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!
20% off code: THANKYOU valid until tomorrow at 1pm ET!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/Wg6QyzYLmk
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
NEW shirt alert! Look at this @TheArnShow & @BAndersonAEW shirt available at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/WIayky9sL2
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
Head to https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp to find The Bunny’s NEW shirt! @AllieWrestling
20% off code: THANKYOU valid until tomorrow at 1pm ET!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/hCfQRozYAU
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
Add this NEW #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt shirt from https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp to your collection! 20% off code: THANKYOU valid until tomorrow at 1pm ET!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/8S5B95eGlf
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
Just dropped! Check out this NEW @TayConti_ shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/ePyxuO8tXr
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
A shirt worthy of a mic drop! Get The Acclaimed’s shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/V13hTEB5ev
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Top Dolla Calls Out ‘The Competition’ For ‘Trying To Look Cool’, The Young Bucks Respond
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Main Eventing WrestleMania 35, Whether She Was Satisfied With Her Title Reign
- CM Punk Is Excited to See AJ Mendez Working With WOW, Encouraged Her To Talk To Jeanie Buss
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business