Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Looks at Luna Vachon, Details On The Latest NJPW on Roku Content, AEW Releases Several New T-Shirts

– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE will look at the life of Luna Vachon. The episode, “The Many Faces of Luna Vachon”, airs tonight at 9 PM ET. It will feature comments from Mick Foley, Gangrel, Madusa and others.

Here’s a synopsis: A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling.

– This week’s episode of New Japan on the Roku Channel features: “The New Beginning : Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA – SANADA looks to break out into the upper echelon of New Japan as he takes on IWGP Double Champion Kota Ibushi for both titles. CHAOS defends the Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Bullet Club.”

– AEW has released several new t-shirts for Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, Tay Conti and others.