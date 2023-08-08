– Tonight marks the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out the details on tonight’s episode, “The World According to Marty Jannetty,” below. The new episode airs tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO MARTY JANNETTY

Known for their raw athleticism and sex appeal, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty’s run as The Rockers was eclipsed by Marty’s excess, drug abuse, and possible murder.

They call him “Party Marty” Pat Tanaka and @TheRealAlSnow describe the frenzy during a typical night with Marty during the late ‘80s. Season finale “The World According to Marty Jannetty” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/eieNGQeEFz — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 7, 2023

– Stonecutter Media announced a new Mance Warner pay-per-view show that will be available in August on PPV an On Demand: