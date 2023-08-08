wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Preview & Synopsis on Marty Jannetty, Mance Warner Gets PPV Show
– Tonight marks the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out the details on tonight’s episode, “The World According to Marty Jannetty,” below. The new episode airs tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST.
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO MARTY JANNETTY
Known for their raw athleticism and sex appeal, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty’s run as The Rockers was eclipsed by Marty’s excess, drug abuse, and possible murder.
They call him “Party Marty”
Pat Tanaka and @TheRealAlSnow describe the frenzy during a typical night with Marty during the late ‘80s.
– Stonecutter Media announced a new Mance Warner pay-per-view show that will be available in August on PPV an On Demand:
MANCE WARNER: THE SOUTHERN PSYCO! IN AUGUST ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
You know him as a CZW World Heavyweight Champion. You know him from his brutal takedowns in Major League Wrestling. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to MANCE WARNER: THE SOUTHERN PSYCHO, be sure to check out MAX CASTER: SHOOK, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
