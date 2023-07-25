– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 debuts tonight, highlighting the career of the late Bam Bam Bigelow. Here’s a synopsis and preview clip for tomorrow’s episode:

BAM BAM BIGELOW: THE BEAST FROM THE EAST “Convict; bounty hunter; flame-skulled wrestling legend; addict; the lore of Bam Bam Bigelow has only grown since his death; his family tells his improbable tale for the first time.”

TOMORROW 🔥 Season 4 continues with “Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East” featuring @RealDDP, @OfficialTAZ, @TheFranchiseSD, @davemeltzerWON and the Bigelow family. Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/bwytbQ3DTw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 24, 2023

From the streets of New Jersey to a Mexican prison — Bam Bam’s family, @RealDDP and @TheFranchiseSD discuss the legend of Bam Bam Bigelow. “Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/rt7wATQbVz — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 24, 2023

– CZW has announced the first competitor’s for this year’s Tournament of Death. The event is scheduled for September 23 in Townsend, Delaware. Akira, Bobby Beverly, and Big F’n Joe have all been announced for the tournament.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨#CZWTODXX ENTRANT NO. 3 AKIRA enters TOD XX! Can the Death Fighter win TOD in his first try? 🎟️: https://t.co/OxwAxteQ1A CZW presents "Tournament of Death XX" Saturday, September 23 179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE

Saturday, September 23

179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE

Bell at… pic.twitter.com/ACcs0KC2op — CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 25, 2023

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨#CZWTODXX ENTRANT NO. 2 BIG F'N JOE enters TOD XX! Can the trophy go to the UK? 🎟️: https://t.co/OxwAxteQ1A CZW presents "Tournament of Death XX" Saturday, September 23 179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE

Saturday, September 23

179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE

Bell at 2PM pic.twitter.com/oF9J4VmJtT — CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 22, 2023