Various News: Preview of Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on Bam Bam Bigelow, First CZW Tournament of Death 2023 Competitors Announced
– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 debuts tonight, highlighting the career of the late Bam Bam Bigelow. Here’s a synopsis and preview clip for tomorrow’s episode:
BAM BAM BIGELOW: THE BEAST FROM THE EAST
“Convict; bounty hunter; flame-skulled wrestling legend; addict; the lore of Bam Bam Bigelow has only grown since his death; his family tells his improbable tale for the first time.”
TOMORROW 🔥
Season 4 continues with “Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East” featuring @RealDDP, @OfficialTAZ, @TheFranchiseSD, @davemeltzerWON and the Bigelow family.
Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/bwytbQ3DTw
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 24, 2023
From the streets of New Jersey to a Mexican prison — Bam Bam’s family, @RealDDP and @TheFranchiseSD discuss the legend of Bam Bam Bigelow.
“Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/rt7wATQbVz
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 24, 2023
– CZW has announced the first competitor’s for this year’s Tournament of Death. The event is scheduled for September 23 in Townsend, Delaware. Akira, Bobby Beverly, and Big F’n Joe have all been announced for the tournament.
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨#CZWTODXX ENTRANT NO. 3
AKIRA enters TOD XX!
Can the Death Fighter win TOD in his first try?
CZW presents “Tournament of Death XX”
Sponsored by @JobberRadio
Saturday, September 23
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE
Bell at… pic.twitter.com/ACcs0KC2op
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 25, 2023
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨#CZWTODXX ENTRANT NO. 2
BIG F’N JOE enters TOD XX!
Can the trophy go to the UK?
CZW presents “Tournament of Death XX”
Sponsored by Jobber Radio
Saturday, September 23
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE
Bell at 2PM pic.twitter.com/oF9J4VmJtT
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 22, 2023
***#TODXX UPDATE***
FRONT ROW SOLD OUT!
Thank you. With that, we will announce a first-time TOD entrant MONDAY!
CZW presents “Tournament of Death XX”
Sponsored by Jobber Radio
Saturday, September 23
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE
Bell at 2PM pic.twitter.com/GRFB4MBA9j
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) July 22, 2023
