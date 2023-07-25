wrestling / News

Various News: Preview of Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on Bam Bam Bigelow, First CZW Tournament of Death 2023 Competitors Announced

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lawrence Taylor Bam Bam Bigelow Royal Rumble 1995 Image Credit: WWE Network/Peacock

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 debuts tonight, highlighting the career of the late Bam Bam Bigelow. Here’s a synopsis and preview clip for tomorrow’s episode:

BAM BAM BIGELOW: THE BEAST FROM THE EAST

“Convict; bounty hunter; flame-skulled wrestling legend; addict; the lore of Bam Bam Bigelow has only grown since his death; his family tells his improbable tale for the first time.”

– CZW has announced the first competitor’s for this year’s Tournament of Death. The event is scheduled for September 23 in Townsend, Delaware. Akira, Bobby Beverly, and Big F’n Joe have all been announced for the tournament.

