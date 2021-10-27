wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s Lineup For MLW Fusion: Alpha Includes Opera Cup Matches, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Fusion ALPHA

– Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube and BeIN Sports will feature the following matches:

* Opera Cup: TJP vs. Alex Shelley
* Opera Cup: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc:

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is online, featuring Shawn Michaels, The Boogeyman, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Fusion Alpha, NXT Halloween Havoc, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading