Various News: Tonight’s Lineup For MLW Fusion: Alpha Includes Opera Cup Matches, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube and BeIN Sports will feature the following matches:
* Opera Cup: TJP vs. Alex Shelley
* Opera Cup: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc:
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is online, featuring Shawn Michaels, The Boogeyman, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.