Various News: Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, ROH Special Halloween Episode, Encore Spotlight on Jay Lethal

– As noted, here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong. The show airs tonight at 8:00 pm ET on NJPW World:

* Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) vs Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

– ROH Wrestling has announced that a special Halloween episode of ROH TV will stream on the company’s YouTube channel on Halloween night (Oct. 31) at 7:00 pm ET due to technical difficulties with parent company SBG. Here’s the lineup:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Danhausen, PCO, and Sledge

* Rok-C and Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize and Max The Implaer

* Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Tag Team Four-Corner Survival Match

In the regular ROH TV slot will be an encore presentation of The Franchise of ROH Jay Lethal, looking at some of his classic matchups against Jay Briscoe and AJ Styles.