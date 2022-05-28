Various News: Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, UWN Weekend TV Lineup, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood With Jessamyn Duke & Shayna Baszler

May 28, 2022 | Posted by

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong, with matchups from NJPW Strong Mutiny:

* The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher vs. TMDK’s Jonah & Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito

* Blake Christian vs. David Finlay

* The Stray Dog Army’s Bateman & Barrett Brown & Misterioso vs. Fred Yehi & Kevin Knight & The DKC

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of United Wrestling Network TV:

* UWN Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Zicky Dice

* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. PPRay vs. Beef Candy

* Captain Shawn Dean vs. Vinnie Massaro

* UWN Heritage Championship #1 Contender Match: Danny Limelight vs. EJ Sparks

* Reka Tehaka vs. Mylo

– Mia Yim played some Back 4 Blood with Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler: