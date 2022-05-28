wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, UWN Weekend TV Lineup, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood With Jessamyn Duke & Shayna Baszler
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong, with matchups from NJPW Strong Mutiny:
* The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher vs. TMDK’s Jonah & Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito
* Blake Christian vs. David Finlay
* The Stray Dog Army’s Bateman & Barrett Brown & Misterioso vs. Fred Yehi & Kevin Knight & The DKC
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of United Wrestling Network TV:
* UWN Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Zicky Dice
* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. PPRay vs. Beef Candy
* Captain Shawn Dean vs. Vinnie Massaro
* UWN Heritage Championship #1 Contender Match: Danny Limelight vs. EJ Sparks
* Reka Tehaka vs. Mylo
– Mia Yim played some Back 4 Blood with Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler:
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight