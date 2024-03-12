wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, Dark Side of the Ring Buff Bagwell Preview Clip

March 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 3-12-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– An all-new episode of NWA Powerrr is now available on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* The King Bees & Natalia Markova vs. Pretty Empowered
* NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match: The Immortals (c) vs. Daisy Kill & Talos
* Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate
* KC Cazana vs. Anthony Andrews

– VICE TV released a new preview clip for tonight’s Season 5 premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, which showcases the career of John Tenta. You can check out a new preview clip below:

“Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell’s brash persona in the ring was easily matched by his wild antics outside of it, made even wilder by the eccentric family he brought along for the ride.”

