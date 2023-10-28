wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s NYWC The Space Between Lineup, Rob Van Dam Discusses TNA on Kliq This
October 28, 2023 | Posted by
– New York Wrestling Connection presents NYWC The Space Between tonight at The Space in Long Island, New York. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. CJ Bambino
* Papadon & Alvin Alvarez & Spyder vs. The Inevitable
* Mikey Whipwreck & JT Kasin vs. the Slimeballs
* VSK vs. The Big O
* Milk Chocolate vs. Dirty Deeds
* Alex Reynolds vs. Michael Mistretta
* Smiley vs. Quite Frank
* Joey Conway vs. Salvatore Savelli
* NYWC Fusion Champion Dan Barry vs. Georgio Lawrence vs. Rex Lawless vs. Sentanta Fury vs. Ryan Clancy
* The Space Between Battle Royal.
– Rob Van Dam discussed working in TNA on Kliq This: