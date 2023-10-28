– New York Wrestling Connection presents NYWC The Space Between tonight at The Space in Long Island, New York. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. CJ Bambino

* Papadon & Alvin Alvarez & Spyder vs. The Inevitable

* Mikey Whipwreck & JT Kasin vs. the Slimeballs

* VSK vs. The Big O

* Milk Chocolate vs. Dirty Deeds

* Alex Reynolds vs. Michael Mistretta

* Smiley vs. Quite Frank

* Joey Conway vs. Salvatore Savelli

* NYWC Fusion Champion Dan Barry vs. Georgio Lawrence vs. Rex Lawless vs. Sentanta Fury vs. Ryan Clancy

* The Space Between Battle Royal.

