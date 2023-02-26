wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s ROH Tapings Sold Out, Strickland vs. Wayne Match Announced, & More

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Khan posted a thank-you tweet earlier to announce that tonight’s ROH tapings were sold out.

– DEFY Wrestling is advertising a match between Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne for April 8th, as seen below.

– Capital Championship Wrestling announced that Miyu Yamashita will be in the ring at their Dead Zone show on April 15th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miyu Yamashita, Ring of Honor, Swerve Strickland, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading