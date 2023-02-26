Various News: Tonight’s ROH Tapings Sold Out, Strickland vs. Wayne Match Announced, & More

– Tony Khan posted a thank-you tweet earlier to announce that tonight’s ROH tapings were sold out.

Thank you everyone at the sold out @UniversalORL tapings for the debut @ringofhonor weekly series, streaming every Thursday night on the ROH app or https://t.co/520ivBM0yA It will be a great show each week, & tonight's taping will feature some great wrestling to start a new era! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023

– DEFY Wrestling is advertising a match between Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne for April 8th, as seen below.

[ BREAKING ] In the most anticipated rematch in DEFY history, NICK WAYNE challenges Champ SWERVE at DEFY: THE REALEST Saturday, April 8th at Historic Washington Hall, 8pm (16+) 🎟️On Sale Fri, 3/3, 10am (Presale Thr, 3/2, 1pm )https://t.co/DFWDGOJGyR pic.twitter.com/onsNv0ALYO — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 25, 2023

– Capital Championship Wrestling announced that Miyu Yamashita will be in the ring at their Dead Zone show on April 15th.