Various News: Tonight’s ROH Tapings Sold Out, Strickland vs. Wayne Match Announced, & More
– Tony Khan posted a thank-you tweet earlier to announce that tonight’s ROH tapings were sold out.
Thank you everyone at the sold out @UniversalORL tapings for the debut @ringofhonor weekly series, streaming every Thursday night on the ROH app or https://t.co/520ivBM0yA
It will be a great show each week, & tonight's taping will feature some great wrestling to start a new era!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023
– DEFY Wrestling is advertising a match between Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne for April 8th, as seen below.
[ BREAKING ]
In the most anticipated rematch in DEFY history, NICK WAYNE challenges Champ SWERVE at DEFY: THE REALEST
Saturday, April 8th at Historic Washington Hall, 8pm (16+)
🎟️On Sale Fri, 3/3, 10am (Presale Thr, 3/2, 1pm )https://t.co/DFWDGOJGyR pic.twitter.com/onsNv0ALYO
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 25, 2023
– Capital Championship Wrestling announced that Miyu Yamashita will be in the ring at their Dead Zone show on April 15th.
Miyu Yamashita will be in action at Dead Zone on Saturday, April 15th. #CCW pic.twitter.com/TI8bGGqovA
— Capital Championship Wrestling (@CCWAction) February 25, 2023
